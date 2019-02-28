Kellogg's Bakery at 452 Old Lindale Road received a false bomb threat Tuesday night, causing the plant to be evacuated.
According to Rome police reports:
Close to 9 p.m. Tuesday night, a security officer at the plant received a phone call from a 470 area code number where someone said "there is a bomb in the building" and hung up.
When police arrived on the scene they made contact with the production manager and briefed him on the situation. After the decision to evacuate the building was made, Rome/Floyd County Bomb Squad was sent in to investigate.
After a sweep of the building the all clear was given and employees were able to re-enter the facility. Police worked with IT to determine the source of the call but were unable to make contact.
No arrests have been made as of yet.
Man charged with false imprisonment
A Rome man who was arrested Thursday for hindering an individual from making a 911 call also had an outstanding warrant for keeping someone in a house against their will in 2014.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marquez Jovan Ware, 30, of 818 Maple St., kept someone from answering their door at Cedar Avenue, requiring the individual to text 911 for help. After police attempted to make contact with Ware and the victim in the residence, the victim opened the door and let the police inside.
The victim told police Ware had a key to the house and showed up earlier that day and had pulled her hair. Police found Ware hiding in a closet and placed him under arrest. Ware had an outstanding felony warrant stating he confined someone to their house in 2014.
Ware is charged with felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor charges of hindering someone from making a 911 call and theft by taking.
John Popham, staff writer
Alabama man faces computer sex charges in Floyd County
A DeKalb County, Alabama man faces multiple felony charges in the wake of an investigation into another computer sex crime.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Philip Wade Traylor, 61, of 1121 Adamsburg Road, Fort Payne, Alabama, is charged with felony child exploitation and felony obscene internet contact with a child.
Traylor is accused of intentionally using an internet service to seduce and solicit a person he believed to be a child to engage in conduct of a sexual nature. He supposedly engaged in verbal descriptions and narratives of sexual conduct with the intent to satisfy his own sexual desires.
Traylor was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.