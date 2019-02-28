Kellogg's Bakery at 452 Old Lindale Road received a false bomb threat Tuesday night, causing the plant to be evacuated.
According to Rome police reports:
Close to 9 p.m. Tuesday night, a security officer at the plant received a phone call from a 470 area code number where someone said "there is a bomb in the building" and hung up.
When police arrived on the scene they made contact with the production manager and briefed him on the situation. After the decision to evacuate the building was made, Rome/Floyd County Bomb Squad was sent in to investigate.
After a sweep of the building the all clear was given and employees were able to re-enter the facility. Police worked with IT to determine the source of the call but were unable to make contact.
No arrests have been made as of yet.