A traffic stop and subsequent K9 alert has led to the arrest of a man and woman in Rome.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
Derrick Loren Richardson, 39, of 301 Branham Ave., and Kayla Mae Kinney, 27, of 6862 Cave Spring Road, Cave Spring, were arrested Friday night on Martha Berry Boulevard after Richardson was stopped for a traffic violation.
After a K9 subsequently alerted to the vehicle, crack cocaine, meth and marijuana were found in the rear passenger section of the vehicle.
Richardson was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime.
Both Richardson and Kinney are charged with felony possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. Both suspects were also charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Richardson was also charged with possession of drug related objects, driving without a license and driving without insurance
Both Richardson and Kinney are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.