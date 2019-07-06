A Rome man who allegedly failed to stop for Floyd County Police finds himself facing several drug felonies as well as felony theft charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Richard Duke Jr., 25, of 908 Oakland Ave., was arrested Friday near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Elm Street. A county officer said Duke failed to stop when blue lights and a siren were initially activated.
Once the vehicle was stopped, a K-9 conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up quantities of suspected meth and heroin along with three glass smoking devices.
Duke was also wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a victim's debit card back in May when he withdrew $200 from the victim's account at an ATM.
Duke is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.
He also faces misdemeanors for financial transaction card theft, possession of drug related objects, driving on a revoked or suspended license and fleeing or attempting to elude officers.