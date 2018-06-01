Juveniles charged with taking motor vehicle
Two juveniles have been charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle for a joy ride in a 2000 Volvo Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
The teenagers were already on probation when the theft from a home in the area of the Swan Lake Mobile Home Park occurred Wednesday between 3 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
When the girls were confronted by Floyd County investigators they admitted to taking the vehicle and hitting a pickup truck during the ride around town.
Both of the juveniles were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.