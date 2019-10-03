Testimony ended Thursday in the murder trial of Keilan Laron Orr, who was 18 when he was charged with shooting to death LaMario Majors, 37, at Majors' Maple Avenue home in July 2018.
A Floyd County Superior Court jury started deliberations at around 2:30 p.m. but was unable to reach a verdict after three hours. Chief Judge Bryant Durham sent them home, to reconvene at 9 a.m. Friday.
Orr is facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during a crime.
He did not testify in his defense.
A videotaped interview with Rome Police detective Kyle York, presented Thursday by Assistant District Attorney Mary Beth Gregoire, shows Orr admitting he shot Majors. On Wednesday jurors heard from a woman who said she saw Orr pull the trigger and another who said she was on the phone with Majors when the fatal shots were fired.
Orr's attorney, David Lee Lumpkin of the public defender's office, asked the jury in his summation to consider a scenario of self-defense.
Orr told York he was afraid the older man was going for a gun.
"I pulled my gun out. He started reaching, so I shot him," he's heard saying on the videotape.
Majors was unarmed. But two witnesses testified that a gun was found nearly three months later, tucked deep into the underside of the sofa bed where he had been seated.
Lumpkin emphasized that Orr is presumed innocent under the law and the burden of proof rests with the state.
"That presumption is like a suit of armor for Mr. Orr," he told the jury.
But ADA Luke Martin, who summed up the state's case, said Orr was clearly the aggressor. Martin said several times that "if Mario had a gun within reach," he was the one who could have claimed self-defense.
"It was Keilan who entered Mario's place of residence and started this fight ... Keilan barged right in there, opened the door and shot him. He didn't have to do it," Martin said.
Dr. Natasha Grandhi, an associate medical examiner with the GBI, testified that her autopsy showed two bullets entered Majors' body. One ended up in his thigh. The other went through the back of his arm into his chest, passing through a lung and part of his heart before stopping in the other lung.
Majors died five days later at Floyd Medical Center.
Lumpkin said the angle of the bullet indicates Majors was turning to get something, possibly a gun, when the shot was fired.
Martin said it confirmed testimony from Majors' girlfriend — who was video-chatting with him at the time — that he saw the gun and scrambled to get out of the line of fire.
Testimony Gregoire presented on both days showed that Orr believed Majors had stolen something from him and the tension escalated.
Orr, who was living in his car behind the Maple Avenue home, told York it was $1,000. Two people who lived in the home and were there during the shooting testified that it was a gun.