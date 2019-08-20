A 41-year-old employee of the Rome JCPenney store on Martha Berry Highway admitted to stealing about $500 worth of store items before being charged with felony shoplifting and being booked into Floyd County Jail on Sunday.
According to a Rome Police Department report:
Salvanzo Darrell Jackson, of 318 E. 15th St. SW, had been caught shoplifting by another store employee and when questioned by a Rome police officer, Jackson said he did shoplift from the store that day and "has been for awhile." The store witness told the officer there is an ongoing investigation against Jackson.
All stolen items were returned to the store.