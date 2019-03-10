Two local men accused of having glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue were in jail Sunday night with no bonds set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Gary Lynn Beard, 59, of 4 Conns Lake in Lindale, was driving erratically in the 900 block of Old Cedartown Road Saturday night. Police found the meth pipes in the car when they stopped him.
Beard and his passenger, Ben Adam Costlow, 55, listed as homeless, were each charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Beard was additionally charged with failure to maintain a lane.