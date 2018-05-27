2 jailed on meth charge after car stopped for headlight violation
A Rome couple was in jail without bond on drug charges Sunday following a traffic stop on Park Avenue in Lindale.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Billy Wayne Easterwood, 56, of 2118 Maple Ave., and Tiffany Amber Dabbs, 22, of 303 Leland Ave., were arrested late Saturday night on Park Avenue at Dragon Fuel.
Easterwood is charged with driving without headlights and insurance. Police also found methamphetamine, marijuana, a glass pipe and rolling papers in the car.
He and Dabbs also are facing a felony charge of meth possession and the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.