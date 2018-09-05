Jailed man facing additional charges in Alabama
A Rome man in jail on felony drug charges was additionally charged Wednesday with being a fugitive from justice after police discovered an active arrest warrant out of Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronaldo Maurice Hodges, 33, of 103 Pinecrest Drive, has been in jail since February on charges of trafficking in illegal drugs. He was additionally charged with being a fugitive around 2 a.m. Wednesday when police discovered an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Dekalb County, Alabama, for failing to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.