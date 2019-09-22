Two Rome women were in jail without bond Sunday, following an afternoon fight in front of a child at Ashland Park Apartments.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Precious Karen Echols, 29, of 635 Ashland Park Apartments cut a 28-year-old woman's ring finger and shattered the screen of her iPhone 8 Plus. The person was not identified in the report.
Porscha Lachelle Jennings, 28, of 103 Wooten Drive, cut an unidentified 29-year-old woman's pointer finger during a fight in a residence where a young child was present.
Both women are charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor cruelty to a child. Echols is additionally charged with criminal trespass.