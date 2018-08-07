2 jailed after car chase sparked by child support warrant
Floyd County deputies' attempt to serve a warrant for child support payments sparked a brief car chase in South Rome that landed two men in jail.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michael Sylvester Dennis, 30, of 302 E. 15th St., tried to elude deputies Monday afternoon, leading them around Pennington Avenue, Myrtle Street and Nixon Avenue before his arrest.
Dennis's bond was set at $6,500 on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, fleeing police and three counts of failing to stop at a stop sign. He also must make a $3,000 child support payment to be released.
His passenger, Isaac Lamar Chaney, 37, of 300 Patrol Road in Forsyth, was being held pending a $5,700 bond.
Chaney lay on the ground as ordered by deputies, then got up and tried to walk away. A bag of methamphetamine was found on the ground and he also dropped a bag of marijuana in the sally port of the jail.
Chaney is charged with the felonies meth possession and crossing a guard line with drugs. He's also facing misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and obstruction of law enforcement officers.