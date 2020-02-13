A Floyd County Jail inmate reportedly tried to stab a man with a homemade knife and hit him with a hard plastic tray, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Travonte Jayrell Trammell, 24, now faces an additional aggravated assault charge. Trammell reportedly assaulted the other man on Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.
The other inmate didn’t sustain any injuries in the assault
Trammell was initially arrested in late October on over 25 charges involving the kidnap and rape of a 15-year-old girl. Police say he took the girl against her will to the Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Highway.
During that time he sexually assaulted her, beat her and held her head under water in a bathtub.
He is also charged in a similar incident from July 2019 where he is accused of sexually assaulting a minor and choking her.
His previous charges include rape, child molestation, aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree cruelty to children.