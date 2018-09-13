Jack collapses, truck rolls over Rome man
A Rome man remains hospitalized in serious condition at a Chattanooga hospital after an incident on Chateau Drive Monday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Robert Murphy was working on a truck Monday at 513 Chateau Drive when a jack collapsed causing the truck to roll backward in the driveway, rolling over Murphy. The police report indicates Murphy was dragged about 15 feet before the truck actually rolled over him.
Murphy was initially taken to Floyd Medical Center with several broken bones, bruising and serious lacerations. His condition was stabilized prior to being taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga where he was still being treated in the trauma intensive care unit Thursday.