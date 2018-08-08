Items taken from jewelry store
A Rome police officer plans to obtain warrants for the arrest of a man who is believed to have reached over the counter of a jewelry store on North Fifth Avenue and taken several items.
According to Rome police reports:
Police were called to Gold N Locks at 245 N. Fifth Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. The owner of the store said a regular customer had taken some items after bringing in several watches he wanted fixed.
While she was helping another customer, the man reached across the counter and grabbed several items; the report did not indicate the value of the items taken or what exactly was taken. He then stuffs the items in his pockets.
The theft was captured by security cameras, and the footage was reviewed by the officer. The officer was able to search police records to match a photo of the man on file to the image of him on the security footage.