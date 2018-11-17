A Rome man who is accused of battering a woman early Saturday morning was reportedly found to be carrying a quantity of methamphetamines in his pants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Lee Byrd, 39, of 3 Porter St., was arrested Saturday morning at a location on Martha Berry Boulevard after police were called to investigate a domestic assault. Reports indicate Byrd struck a woman and ripped off her clothes during the attack.
When police took him into custody, they found the meth in his front left pocket. Byrd is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor battery. He was being held in jail Saturday night on a $3,500 bond.