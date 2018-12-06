Two inmates at the Floyd County Jail are facing new charges after they reportedly damaged their cell.
According to jail records:
Maurice Zyslonne Stocks, 18, of 435 Ashland Park Blvd., and Tariq Rakim Zekiah Cooper, 20, of 107 Chambers St., purposely bent the light cover in their cell.
They are each charged with felony interference with government property.
Stocks has been in jail since his Aug. 6 arrest on a felony theft by receiving charge. Cooper was initially arrested Sept. 24 on charges of public drunkenness and obstruction of officers. Neither was eligible for bond due to probation violations.