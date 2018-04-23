4 inmates charged with riot in a penal institution
Four Floyd County Jail inmates now face felony riot in a penal institution charges after being accused of beating up another inmate Monday morn-ing.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamel Dupree Hughes, 24, of Forest Park; Jamael Rashaud Stewart, 21, of 13 Russell St.; Treveion Maurice Turman, 19, of LaGrange; Harold Jo-seph Hunley, 19, of 1803 Martha Berry Blvd., all remained in jail without bond Monday night after attacking Lamar Brandon Gaston, 30, of 131 Dodd Blvd. Gaston also remained in jail without bond.
All four are also charged with misdemeanor battery.
Hughes had been held in jail for the U.S. Marshals Service due to him being charged with federal crimes related to the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow County man and a gas station shooting in Acworth, both gang related, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. He has been held in Floyd County Jail since March 29.
Stewart was arrested April 3 following a standoff on Avenue B that re-sulted in a SWAT team entering an apartment and taking him into custo-dy. He shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot before holing up in an apartment himself.
Turman was arrested March 14 on charges related to an automobile theft. He took a vehicle in another state and brought it into Georgia. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Martha Berry Boulevard.
Hunley has been in jail since October 2016, and this is at least the third incident at the jail since that time where he has attacked another inmate. He was originally arrested after being accused of grabbing a woman’s purse in the parking lot of the West Rome Walmart.
Gaston was arrested last week after being accused of attacking a 25-year-old woman in front of children, along with preventing her from leav-ing her house and destroying a TV stand.