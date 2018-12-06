A pair of inmates at the Floyd County Prison face new charges after allegedly bringing items prohibited for inmates into the prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frank Lynn Giles, 36, of 203 Gracie Ave., Ringgold, and Chase Paul Bellew, 30, of 5901 Hannahs Mill Court, Thomaston, were each arrested Thursday on the felony counts after lengthy investigations.
Giles is said to have picked up socks, shorts, cigarettes, lighters, allergy medicine and a number of plastic bags that had been left for him by two others in firewood at the Civic Center back in March
Bellew is accused of smuggling cash into the prison in December last year. According to a warrant he admitted finding a wallet at a location on Lavender Drive and taking the cash from it. Once back inside the prison he allegedly traded the cash to another inmate for commissary items.
Bellew was additionally charged with two misdemeanors for theft of lost or mislaid property and theft by taking.
Both are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.