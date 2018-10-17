A Rosemont Park man already in jail on drug and fighting charges was additionally charged Wednesday with having a gun.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Andrew Christopher Lopez, 21, of 315 Flora Ave., has been in jail since Sept. 22. A warrant executed Wednesday accuses him of accidentally firing a gun during a July 21 argument at his home. The bullet struck the outside brick wall, damaging it and putting several people in danger.
Lopez was additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor reckless conduct.