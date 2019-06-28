A 30-year-old man arrested on drug charges Tuesday died early this morning after being rushed to a local hospital after jail staff found him unresponsive in his cell.
Bradley Clifford Wimpy, 30, was arrested on Tuesday night on Martha Berry Boulevard and was facing methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
In a press release, Floyd County Sheriff's Office Cpl. James Cromer said Wimpy "apparently suffered a medical emergency in his cell, where he was the only occupant, shortly after midnight."
Jail staff had spoken with Wimpy before lights out and checked his arm band, said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter. But when going through a routine check around 1 a.m., jail staff found him unresponsive in his cell.
Jail staff, paramedics and fire department personnel immediately began life saving efforts but were unable to resuscitate him. Wimpy was transported to Redmond Hospital’s Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead by hospital medical personnel shortly after 1 a.m. this morning.
"While there was no indication or evidence of wrong doing, the GBI was notified and the County Coroner’s Office and GBI will determine the cause of the man’s death," Cromer said.