An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is accused of scuffling with a pair of jail officers Monday morning, an incident that resulted in injuries to at least one of the officers that required medical attention.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deaundre Martel Wade, 30, of 310 Pine Street, Rome, resisted the jailers during an incident around 8 a.m. Monday, kicking and fighting with them during an routine check of inmates in the L block.
Wade, who was originally arrested May 23 for possession of marijuana and criminal trespassing, is now facing two counts of felony obstruction and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.