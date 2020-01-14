A former inmate at the Floyd County Prison is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute for crimes that allegedly occurred back in 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Carl Rogers, 30, of 5521 Bulloch Road in Meigs, Georgia, was returned to Rome from the Smith State Prison to answer to allegations that he was found with 27.5 grams of marijuana, 107 grams of tobacco, five packages of cigars and rolling papers while on a work detail at the Floyd County Animal Control facility on North Avenue in October 2017.
He is charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of items prohibited for an inmate and felony possession of marijuana.