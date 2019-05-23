A Walton County inmate at the Floyd County Prison is accused of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and cell phones into the prison on Black's Bluff Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kelby Lee Thomas, 45, of 3900 Miller Bottom Road, Loganville, is alleged to have conspired with others inside and outside of the prison to sneak 27.4 grams of meth and 12.5 grams of marijuana into the prison along with two cell phones back in December of 2018.
The contraband was taken to a location on Horseleg Creek Road for the hand-off December 18.
Thomas is charged with felonies for possession of items prohibited for an inmate, conspiracy to commit a felony to possess drugs and purchase or possession of drugs.