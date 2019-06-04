A Chattooga County resident incarcerated at the Floyd County Prison now faces several felony charges related to an attempt to smuggle items into the prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Britt Warnock, 41, of 81 Club Drive, Trion, is charged with felony possession of items prohibited for an inmate and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Warrants allege that Warnock was visited at the prison by a woman last December 29. After the woman left, she drove to a convenience store and purchase five cans of snuff which she took to a location off Riverside Parkway and hid along a woods line for Warnock to retrieve.