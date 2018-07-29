Inmate charged with acts of violence in jail
A Cartersville man incarcerated on probation violations was additionally charged with fighting with a jail officer.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kenneth David Hamilton, 22, of 13 Wingfoot Trail in Cartersville, has been in jail without bond since June 12. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer and the felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
Hamilton is accused of becoming verbally abusive when he was told to return to his cell for a head count, then initiating a physical altercation with the officer in charge of the area.