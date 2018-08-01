Inmate arrested after bringing pills into prison
A former inmate at the Floyd County Prison on Black's Bluff Road faces new felony charges after a strip search recovered drugs in his boot.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Atani Azavia Hough, 22, of 4072 Sturgeon Circle, Buford, was returned to Rome from Dooly State Prison on Tuesday. He is charged with felony items prohibited by inmates after a search in February recovered prednisone and suboxone pills stashed in one of his boots when he returned to the prison from a work detail.
He is also charged with felony possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Hough is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.