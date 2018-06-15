Inmate accused of fighting jail staff
An inmate is facing new charges after being accused of fighting with jail staff Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terry James Johnson, 30, of 702 Congress St., Summerville, is charged with felony riot in a penal institution and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
The incident happened around 8:22 p.m., when Johnson — who was arrested the day before — began kicking the main door to a cell block. When jail personnel responded, he began to fight with them. The jail personnel who were involved required medical treatment following the incident.
He remained in jail Friday pending an $11,200 bond.