Inmate accused of conspiring to obtain cell phone

Police news

An inmate at the Floyd County Prison is now behind bars at the Floyd County Jail after attempting to get a cell phone and take it into the prison.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Demarcus Cortez Wright, 27, of Griffin, was on a work detail at the Floyd County Animal Control facility on Dec. 10, 2017 when he is accused of conspiring with at least two others to obtain  a cell phone to take into the prison.

Wright was charged with felony conspiracy  and items prohibited for an inmate and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.

