Inmate accused of conspiring to obtain cell phone
An inmate at the Floyd County Prison is now behind bars at the Floyd County Jail after attempting to get a cell phone and take it into the prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarcus Cortez Wright, 27, of Griffin, was on a work detail at the Floyd County Animal Control facility on Dec. 10, 2017 when he is accused of conspiring with at least two others to obtain a cell phone to take into the prison.
Wright was charged with felony conspiracy and items prohibited for an inmate and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.