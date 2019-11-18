Three vehicles were involved in an early morning wreck on Ga. 140 near the Bartow County line.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Floyd County Police Department responded to a wreck with injuries at 6:40 a.m. Monday. A Honda Civic, driven by Dawn Marie Hudgins, 48, of Menlo was traveling east on Ga. 140 in the direction of Bartow County when it was struck by a Ford Escape exiting from Buttrum Road.
The Ford Escape, driven by 27-year-old Miquel Domingo of Calhoun didn't stop at a stop sign and the crash pushed the Civic into westbound traffic. It was then struck head on by a Chevrolet Colorado driven by Garrett James Azzinaro, 34, of Adairsville.
Police cited Domingo for failure to yield.
Hudgins suffered broken nose and ribs and Azzinaro complained of hand and knee injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital.