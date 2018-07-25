3 injured in 2 vehicle wreck on U.S. 411 at Macedonia Road
The driver of a Jeep involved in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 411 and Macedonia Road suffered serious injuries late Wednesday morning and was in an unstable condition at Cartersville Medical Center.
According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Brian Kynard:
Logan Paulsen, of Dallas, had to be taken by a helicopter from the wreck scene, just before the Etowah River boat ramp. The helicopter was on the way to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta when his condition worsened and medical officials worried he was not going to make it. The helicopter then rerouted to Cartersville Medical Center.
Paulsen was trying to turn left from Macedonia Road onto U.S. 411, heading toward Rome. A pickup truck driven by Arthur Miller of Rome was heading toward Cartersville when Paulsen pulled in front of him. The Jeep was struck on the driver’s side door and was pushed down an embankment.
The wreck was reported at 11:55 a.m. Paulsen as well as Miller and his wife Lynn Miller were entrapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated.
Paulsen was unconscious, prompting emergency first responders to call in a helicopter to land on the highway and take him for treatment.
The Millers were conscious and talking at the scene; however, they did not remember what had just happened to them. They were taken to Floyd Medical Center by ambulance. Both of them were still being treated in the emergency room at 3:35 p.m., according to hospital spokesman Dan Bevels.
Citations have not been issued due to Paulsen’s condition and the uncertainty of if he will survive. If he recovers, he could be cited for failure to maintain a lane and failure to yield.