Two men were arrested and their python confiscated after a wreck that injured seven people on Rockmart Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Marion Dooley, 52, of Hiram, was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer and struck another vehicle waiting to turn left into the Silver Creek Church of God on the 5700 block of Rockmart Highway around 4:30 p.m.
There were then several successive wrecks in the area.
A 2019 Toyota Tacoma going southbound swerved, overcorrected and then struck an oncoming 2009 GMC Yukon. In all, seven people were transported to the hospital with relatively minor injuries.
As police were about to wrap the investigation up, they found a python in Dooley’s vehicle. The snake was not injured. Animal Control was called to take the python into custody.
Dooley was taken to the hospital and will be charged with DUI, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, following too closely and driving too fast for conditions.
A passenger in Dooley’s vehicle, Kenneth Pointer, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Fincher said, Pointer had Percocet in his possession.