A Rome woman who was charged Tuesday for reportedly trying to run a woman down with her car is now also being charged for reportedly offering the same victim $1,500 to drop the charges.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Precious Karen Echols, 28, of 305 Hardy Ave., offered to pay the victim she almost hit with her car to have charges against her dropped. Echols is alleged to have attempted to run over a victim on the evening of April 20 and contacted the victim's friends, family and the victim on April 21 with an offer of $1,500 for dropped charges. Echols is alleged to have tried to run over the victim with minors present.
Echols is charged with felony influencing a witness. She was previously charged with felonious aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the second degree.