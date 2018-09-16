2 indicted on murder charges
Two Rome men were indicted by a Floyd County grand jury late last week on murder charges, which stem from two separate fatal shootings over a 24-hour period in mid-June.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Nakotah Javez Smith, 33, of 18 Homestead St., is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend on June 15 — Crystal Dawn Vega, of Rome, died several days later at Floyd Medical Center. Smith was arrested on June 30.
Vega had been taken to FMC late on the night of June 15 after being found shot in the head at her West 13th Street home. Rome police, who were investigating the incident as a domestic violence case, obtained a murder warrant for Smith on June 18, and a manhunt of over a week ensued.
Smith remained in jail without bond Sunday night.
Grady Harper Jr., 28, of 3 Roseway Circle, Apt. B, is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old John Alton Allen Jr. at 302 Wright St. on June 16. He was arrested five days later by U.S. Marshals in Savannah and brought back to Rome by Floyd County deputies.
Allen was shot in the chest, ribs and stomach shortly on the afternoon of June 16. He died later that day at FMC, prompting Rome police to obtain a murder warrant for Allen’s arrest.
Harper was transferred over to the custody of Georgia Department of Corrections officials on July 19.
Both Smith and Harper are also charged with felony aggravated assault.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Tyrus Blanchard, first-degree burglary;
Patrick Smith, second-degree criminal damage to property;
Brian Lawder, failure to register as a sex offender;
Alan Mobley, failure to register as a sex offender;
Lisa Dickson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Mark Gilmore, threatening a disabled, elder person;
Jerry Sprayberry, aggravated stalking;
Timothy Payton, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence;
Megan Grace, first-degree burglary;
Jeffary Akins, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer;
Terina Hooes, aggravated assault;
Richard Broome and Nancy Mathis, terroristic threats and acts;
Pamela Ferguson, aggravated assault;
Joseph Soler, first-degree burglary;
Phillip Maples, exploitation of an elder person;
John Mostiller, aggravated battery.