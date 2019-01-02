A woman stopped by police on Lovell Road for a traffic violation faces a felony charge of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Elaine Riseden, 34, of 722 Abrams Road, Silver Creek, was de-termined to have been driving under the influence of both marijuana and suboxone Tuesday night around 6 p.m.
In addition to the felony possession of suboxone charge, she faces a series of misdemeanors for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving while her license was suspended, failure to maintain a lane and driving without insur-ance.
Bond for Riseden was set at $5,700.