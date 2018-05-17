IHOP employee accused of changing credit card tip amounts
Rome police investigators are following up on a report that an IHOP employee has been changing the tip amounts on credit card payments of customers, with alterations ranging from $1 to $25 on the nine receipts discovered so far.
According to Rome police reports:
The complainant began looking into the employee’s actions Monday, when she began scrutinizing credit card re-ceipts. She found nine instances of receipts not matching the total cost of what the bill was closed out at over the last two weeks. From those nine receipts a total of $59 had been added to tip amounts by the employee, who has worked at the Riverbend Drive restaurant since last December.
And the complainant told police she worries the employee has been doing this longer than the last two weeks.