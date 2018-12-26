The identity of the victim in a fatal Christmas Day accident has been released.
Billy Joe Rittenhouse, 64, of Floyd County died of blunt force trauma, according to Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler.
On Christmas Day, the pick-up truck Rittenhouse was driving crashed on Rockmart Highway between Silver Creek and Aragon.
The single-vehicle wreck happened about 10:30 a.m. on Ga. 101 just north of Windmill Drive, closing part of the road for about around an hour.
Police Officer Craig Stanfield said the driver was headed north when the truck went off the road and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Rittenhouse was later pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center.