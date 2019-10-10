A 23-year-old Rome man stopped on a felony probation violation warrant Thursday morning while walking on Flannery Street gave police one of his brothers’ names more than once before the officer verified his real identity.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Chris Dupree, of 131 Dodd Blvd SE, was charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and felony probation violation after he told a Rome officer gave his identical triplet brother’s name and that he didn’t have photo identification on him.
“I was aware that Mr. Dupree was part of a set of identical triplets,” the report stated, adding Dupree told the officer he could supply his Social Security number.
The report stated that the officer detained Dupree until he could look up photos of him and his brother on a Floyd County Jail database.
“I observed the male I had detained had the same distinctive face tattoos as Anthony Dupree’s last mugshot photo,” the report said. “Mr. Dupree continued to state that he was in fact (the brother) and not Anthony.”
The officer also noticed Dupree had blue bandannas wrapped around his hat, tied to his belt loop and hanging from his back left pocket. The officer noted that he had prior knowledge Dupree associated himself with the “Crips” gang, which wears blue bandannas to signify gang affiliation.
After another officer arrived with a finger print scanner to reveal the subject was, indeed, Anthony Dupree, he was taken into custody and held without bond.