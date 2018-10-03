House burglarized twice in three days
Thieves broke in to a man’s residence twice this week and took items such as a cheesecake and an iPod, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
On Sept. 30, someone broke in to the Brookwood Avenue residence by breaking the glass on the side door and stole: an Apple iPod valued at $700, PowerAde, and cheesecake from the refrigerator. The damage to the window is valued at $200.
On October 2, the same Brookwood Avenue residence was again broken into and the door’s front handle and frame were damaged. The resident said nothing appeared to have been taken. The resident was unsure of the cost to fix his door.