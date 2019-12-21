A 39-year-old homeless man who allegedly refused to stay out of the road was taken to jail and charged with five crimes Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Don Pruitt was charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence and pedestrian darting into traffic after motorists called 911 when he was riding his bike in front of vehicles on Old Rockmart Road.
"The accused did commit the above offenses when he did not obey officer's comments to say out of the roadway," the report stated, adding he reached into this pocket and threw an object in the officer's face.
He is being held on a $7,900 blanket property bond.