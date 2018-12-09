A homeless man facing felony drug charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Bobby Daniel Colding, 35, listed as homeless in Armuchee, was arrested Saturday night at the RaceTrac convenience store, 3006 Martha Berry Blvd.
Colding had a white crystalline substance and several hydrocodone pills. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a Schedule II controlled substance.
He's also charged with misdemeanor failure to appear for a previous court date.