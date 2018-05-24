Homeless man charged with credit card fraud
A homeless man has had felony credit card charges added to the list of accusations that have held him in the Floyd County Jail since May 14.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph David Soler, 45, of Rome, obtained a card from a room at McAllister Hall on April 25. The victim is listed as the college itself.
The following day, Soler ran up charges for a hotel room. Later that day he made three charges at the Dollar General on Fifth Avenue, the Publix grocery store and a convenience store on Turner McCall Boulevard. A couple of days later the card was used at the same Dollar General, Hibbett Sports on Turner McCall and the Home Depot.
The total value of the charges exceeded $600.
Soler has been held in the Floyd County Jail pending $7,900 bond for a couple of burglary charges since May 14. However at this point, no bond has been issued for the new felony charges of financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.