Officers responded to the report of a home burglary Tuesday afternoon on Darlington Way.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A victim told police that sometime around midnight an unknown subject entered the residence through a bedroom window and took a Playstation valued at $400 and three games valued at $150. The victim also estimated damage to the home – a broken window pane – at $100.
The victim stated that they didn't see the subject since they were in and out of the home so quickly.