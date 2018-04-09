Hikers find stash of loaded guns, drugs on walking trail off Redmond Circle
Rome police are looking for the owner of a cache of guns and drugs found by hikers on the GE trails in Garrard Park.
According to a Rome Police Department report:
Two men out walking in the woods off Redmond Circle on Sunday called 911 when they noticed the stash left unattended behind a tree. A Taurus pistol owner's manual and box lying on the ground first drew their attention. Several feet away they discovered two backpacks and a garbage bag full of guns.
Police found in the garbage bag a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun loaded with five shells; a Mossberg 500 12-gauge pistol-grip shotgun loaded with four shells; a Loewe Berlin bolt-action rifle; an Acer Empire laptop; a yellow Pelican brand case containing a syringe loaded with suspected heroin and a number of glass pipes.
The backpacks held assorted items, including lighters, knives, cords, e-cigarettes, tools, a pipe and a gram of suspected methamphetamine.
Officers immediately logged in all the evidence and took it to the department due to the trail "being often occupied by families and specifically children which do not need to come into contact with illegal drugs or loaded firearms."
The serial numbers of the guns were checked through the National Crime Information Center and none had been reported stolen.