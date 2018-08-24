High Street apartment fire under investigation
Fire investigators continue to probe a fire at a quadplex apartment building at 1602 High St. which burned through the attic area, collapsing a portion of the roof.
The fire is still under investigation and an official cause has not been determined, according to Rome-Floyd County Fire Marshal Johnie Evans. The fire started in a utility room behind a carport that was being used as a bedroom, he said.
The blaze started slightly before 8 p.m. Thursday, with one side of the building fully engulfed. All of the rooms were occupied at the time of the fire, Evans said, but no one was injured. Firefighters stayed on scene until after 11 p.m.
Evans said investigators plan to interview several more people.