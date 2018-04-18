High speed chase leads to weapons arrest
A Douglasville man, who is a convicted felon, faces weapons charges after he was stopped in Floyd County after being caught driving in excess of 130 miles per hour, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ketori Rashon Woods, 34, of 7197 Woodcreek Way, initially was caught on radar by a Georgia State trooper in Chattooga County doing 80 miles per hour. Woods continued south on U.S. 27, and registered 135 miles per hour during the chase as he was entering Floyd County.
At some point, Woods stopped and fled on foot but was captured by the trooper and a cadet who was riding with the trooper. Officers found marijuana in the center console of the vehicle along with a loaded .44 magnum pistol.
Woods is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime along with fleeing and attempting to elude. He also faces a litany of misdemeanor traffic related offenses and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Woods was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday morning.