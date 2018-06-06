High powered pellet rifle lands Rome man behind bars
A Rome man is facing several felony charges after he shot someone as well as a car with a high powered pellet rifle on Tuesday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Ryan Crook, 31 of 412 East 1st Street, was arrested around 11:45 p.m. at 501 East 1st street.
Crook fired a high powered pellet rifle at someone, striking the victim in the shoulder. He also shot out the back window of a vehicle and then tried to hide a second pellet rifle.
Crook is charged with felony aggravated assault, second degree criminal damage to property, tampering with evidence and possession of firearm during commission of a crime.