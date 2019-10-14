Harbin Clinic was briefly evacuated at around noon Monday, Oct. 14, while Rome-Floyd firefighters doused a small blaze.
Facilities Director Ben Simmons said it was a very small fire that did not affect operations. No injuries were reported.
According to Harbin Clinic:
Earlier today, fire alarms were activated in Harbin Clinic’s 1825 location off Martha Berry Boulevard due to an incident in the construction area of the building not occupied by patients or staff. T
he building was evacuated and the Fire Department arrived on the scene quickly. After ensuring there was no active fire and evaluating the safety of the building, Harbin Clinic was given the all clear from the Fire Department to begin seeing patients again.
While the majority of the building is operating as normal, patients with appointments at the 1825 location are advised to contact their physician’s office to determine if their appointment time will be impacted.