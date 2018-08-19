Hands-free driving violation leads to car impoundment
A driver initially stopped in Rome for a hands-free violation ended up with several citations and his car impounded.
The distracted driving law, which went into effect July 1, bans the use of cellphones and other electronic devices in cars unless the operation can be done without touching the device.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
An officer stationed Friday morning on Martha Berry Boulevard and West 10th Street to look for distracted driving violations saw a driver in a white Toyota RAV4 using a phone. When he stopped the car, the driver said he just picked it up "for a split second" to tell his wife he couldn't talk because of the new law.
A check of the vehicle information showed the tag was for a 1993 Buick Century and the RAV4 had no insurance. The car was towed from the scene, with a hold placed on it.
The driver was cited for affixing a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance and a distracted driving violation.