Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Periods of rain. High 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is expected.