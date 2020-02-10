A 62-year-old man reported Sunday someone smashed the rear passenger window of his GMC pick-up truck as it was parked at The Movies at Berry Square and stole his handicap lift and several pieces of jewelry with a total value of $2,850.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The man told police he had parked his truck in the lot at 2820 Martha Berry Highway at about 4 a.m. Sunday and that when he returned at about 7:40 a.m., he found the window smashed and his items taken.
In addition to the lift that was worth about $500, a diamond heart-shaped 14 carat gold necklace worth about $1,500, a men's 14 carat gold wedding band worth about $500 and a 14 carat gold class ring worth about $350 were missing.
Police did not have any suspects and the report did not state whether security cameras were present in the area.